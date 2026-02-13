SSC norms: Formal guidelines published for shortlisting of non-teaching candidates

The school education department on Wednesday published formal guidelines for the selection tests to shortlist candidates for non-teaching posts in government-aided schools.

A circular signed by the state chief secretary said the power department must ensure uninterrupted electricity supply for the examinations on March 1 and 8, which will be taken by 16 lakh candidates.

Since the tests will be held in the run-up to the Assembly elections, the guidelines stress strict enforcement of the ban on the use of loudspeakers near examination centres during exam hours.

“It is to be ensured that the ban on the use of loudspeakers in the vicinity and proximity of the examination centre/venue, as per extant law, is enforced during examination hours,” the circular states.

The guidelines also say that photocopy centres near the examination venues must remain shut.

The duties of officers engaged in examination-related work have been detailed in the circular.

An official of the School Service Commission (SSC) said that as the tests will be held close to the Assembly elections, there is a possibility that political parties may use loudspeakers for campaigning. “It is crucial that the ban on loudspeakers is enforced,” he said.

An education department official said the order issued by the state’s environment department prohibiting the use of loudspeakers/public address systems in areas where educational institutions are located will be implemented.

The examinations will be held at educational institutions.

Wednesday’s circular also states that the department of power and non-conventional energy should issue suitable instructions to district-level officers to ensure an uninterrupted power supply at the examination venues.

It further says district authorities should make arrangements to escort the officer-in-charge and transport “confidential papers” from examination centres to designated safe locations.

Petitions alleging corruption in school recruitment had led to the termination of 25,753 jobs in April 2025, including 8,544 non-teaching posts.

As part of the fresh recruitment drive, around 16 lakh applications have been received online — about 8 lakh each for Group C and Group D posts.

In an advertisement issued last year inviting applications for Group C and Group D staff at the secondary (Classes IX and X) and higher secondary (Classes XI and XII) levels, the SSC had initially stated that the selection tests would be held in January.

The examinations are now being held in March, just ahead of the Assembly elections.