The great Nababarsha makeover

If you want to understand the true spirit of Poila Baisakh in Salt Lake, don’t look for it in almanacs, temple rituals or even Rabindra sangeet playlists. Look instead at the morning walkers, the jewellery shops, the sari counters, the restaurants and — most importantly — the WhatsApp groups.

Because this is the day when everyone becomes culturally proactive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Laughing welcome

On any given morning, many of the parks of Salt Lake echo with the therapeutic “ha-ha-ha” of laughing clubs. It is a disciplined affair: a few stretches, some clapping, then collective laughter that starts artificially and somehow ends naturally.

But come mid-April, something changes. The laughter stops.

In its place begins… singing.

Armed with printed lyrics of “Esho he Baisakh” (often in font size 28), members stand in a semi-circle, clearing throats with alarming seriousness. The conductor—usually someone who attended two music classes in 1978 — raises a hand.

“Scale-ta dhorun… C-sharp.”

What follows is a brave but uneven attempt at Rabindrasangeet. Notes are chased, occasionally caught, often missed. One gentleman begins in a different octave entirely, another decides to improvise midway, and a third insists on clapping in rhythm that belongs to another song altogether.

Around them, regular walkers slow down, partly out of curiosity, partly out of concern.

They listen for a few seconds, and then quietly hasten in the opposite direction.

The dogs, usually unbothered by human eccentricities, look confused.

Yet, the singers persist. Because on Poila Baisakh, enthusiasm outranks melody.

Mission Calendar

Elsewhere, a different kind of mission gets underway.

The elderly mashima of the neighbourhood, sari anchal firmly tucked, sets out with a singular objective: to secure a nabobarsha calendar.

Her target: a jewellery shop near Kwality More.

Never mind that she last visited the shop decades ago, possibly during her son’s wedding shopping. In her mind, this establishes a lifelong customer relationship.

She enters with authority.

“Chinte parchho? Amar chheler biyer somoy eshechhilam.”

The young salesman, who was probably not born then, nods politely.

Tea is offered. Refused. This is not a social visit.

Her eyes scan the counter. There it is — the calendar stack.

Negotiations begin, subtle at first, then increasingly direct.

“Amra Salt Lake eshe theke tomader calendar amar khabar ghore thake. Dao dekhi?”

The salesman hesitates, mumbles something about limited stock.

Mashima leans in, voice dropping just enough to convey seriousness.

“Dekho, amra kintu purono customer.”

Two minutes later, she walks out victorious, calendar secured, dignity intact, and a mental note made to try the sweets shop next.

Sari shop strategy

Meanwhile, the young housewife has her own festive priorities.

Dressed neatly but practically, she heads to the sari shop in CA Market. Not necessarily to buy—though that remains a possibility—but to explore offers.

The real objective: the complimentary box of sweets. She has brought her two children along, a strategic masterstroke. Children increase both emotional leverage and the probability of additional perks that cannot be packed home — like ice cream.

Inside, she examines saris with great attention.

“This one… pure cotton?”

The shopkeeper nods enthusiastically.

“Discount koto?”

“But Chaitra sale is over.”

His protest is dismissed with a silent wave of the hand. Saris are unfolded and refolded. The children grow restless.

Right on cue, one of them asks, “Koi, ice cream dao?”

The shopkeeper smiles nervously.

Eventually, a modest purchase is made — carefully calibrated to justify the sweets box, a green coconut and two ice creams.

As she leaves, sweets in hand and children content, she knows it has been a successful outing.

Digital haalkhata

On First Avenue, tradition meets technology in the most Bengali way possible.

Haalkhata — the ceremonial opening of new account books — used to involve red cloth-bound ledgers, incense sticks and elaborate rituals.

Now, the red ledger has quietly made way for… laptops.

In several shops, the ceremony unfolds with a keyboard instead of a khata. A small plate of flowers is placed delicately on the laptop, just beside the trackpad.

A priest chants mantras.

The shop owner folds hands, glancing occasionally at pending emails.

Clients arrive, offering greetings.

“Kindly clear old dues,” the shopkeeper suggests gently.

The client fails to hear that as he suddenly gets busy on the phone. “Hello, hello… ke bolchhen? Sunte pachchhi na! WhatsApp ey korun. ”

Somewhere between tradition and convenience, a new ritual has been born — where blessings are sought for both prosperity and stable Wi-Fi.

New year, old confusion

Throughout the day, greetings fly thick and fast.

“Shubha Nababarsha!”

“Same to you!”

“Happy New Year!”

Social media timelines overflow with red-and-white graphics, Tagore quotes (not always correctly attributed), and stock images of alpana.

And then comes the inevitable question.

“Ei bochhor ta koto holo?”

A brief silence follows.

Someone ventures a guess.

“1430… na 1431?”

Another suggests checking Google.

A third confidently declares a number, only to be corrected by someone else within seconds.

Eventually, a consensus is reached — or at least, confusion is collectively accepted.

After all, the exact year is less important than the enthusiasm with which it is welcomed.

Imaging by Sudeshna Banerjee

Buffet economics

If there is one thing that truly unites Salt Lake on Poila Baisakh — more than nostalgia, more than Rabindrasangeet playlists on loop — it is the collective, spreadsheet-level analysis of Bengali buffet deals. Because let’s face it: when the rannar mashi has declared a firm “kal ashbo na, boudi” on “bochchhorkar din”, eating out is not indulgence, it is inevitability.

From early morning, family WhatsApp groups light up with forensic-level research. Screenshots of newspaper ads are exchanged. Menus are zoomed into. The crucial metric is established: number of non-veg items versus price per head. “Chingri achhe?” becomes the existential question of the day. Someone inevitably counts — “Duto chicken, ekta fish, ekta prawn… not bad for Rs 899 plus taxes.”

Government office babus, school and college didimonis and mastermoshais, blessed with the rarest of luxuries — a Poila Baisakh holiday — plan their assault for lunch. Tables are booked in advance.

The private sector lot, meanwhile, stares wistfully at these lunchtime updates while pretending to work. Their moment comes after office hours — a slightly more tired but equally determined dinner outing, often with a hint of revenge-eating.

Inside the restaurants, two distinct species emerge.

The first is the refined, almost ceremonial diner. They sit straight, napkins placed with textbook precision, sampling dishes with restraint. Their plates look curated, almost aesthetic. They eat just as much as they would on any other day — no more, no less. For them, the joy lies in the new clothes, the festive ambience, and that one well-lit WhatsApp status photograph that will be captioned “Shubha Nababarsha” before the dessert counter is even reached.

The second group is… not here for aesthetics. They are here for value.

You can spot them instantly. Their plates are architectural feats — towering, ambitious, slightly alarming. Chingri and mutton form the structural base, repeated in layers for reinforcement. There is no small talk, only focus. This is not a meal; this is a mission. Every bite is a quiet declaration: paisa vasool.

Somewhere between these two groups lies the fate of the restaurant’s bottom line for the day. Too many of the second kind, and the chef may quietly reconsider next year’s menu. Too many of the first, and the management might just extend the offer for another day.

Power of participation

By evening, the day settles into a gentle rhythm. New clothes have been worn, sweets consumed, songs sung (bravely, if not perfectly), and calendars acquired.

What remains is a quiet satisfaction.

Because Poila Baisakh here is not about grand gestures or perfect execution. It is about participation — the willingness to try, to celebrate, to belong.