Thailand offers tailored adventures for everyone; focus on women, active seniors

Identifying nearest healthcare facilities for elderly tourists, cooking classes or skydiving for women, Instaworthy spots for millennials: Thailand is now focusing on particular groups like women, “active seniors” and the Gen Z, proposing tours tailor-made for their areas of interest.

“We are focusing on new segments like ladies, active seniors, millennials and students. The products are tailor-made for these segments,” Siriges-A-Nong Trirattanasongpol, director of Tourism Authority of Thailand, New Delhi, told Metro earlier last week. “We are also tapping opportunities for celebrations like weddings, wedding anniversaries and birthdays.”

Trirattanasongpol was in Calcutta to take part in a roadshow to promote Thailand ahead of Durga Puja.

“We are telling the active seniors which destinations are most suited for them, like places famous for wellness centres. Also, we have to connect them to hospitals so they feel assured,” said Trirattanasongpol.

Women

The tourism authorities are highlighting destinations suited for women travelling in girls-only groups. “We are offering destinations that have activities because only ladies travelling in groups love to engage in activities,” she said. These include skydiving in places like Chiang Mai, Pattaya and Khao Yai and cooking classes.

TAT officials said there are also women showing interest in short courses of Muay Thai, a Thai martial art and full-contact combat sport.

Gen Z

Kayaking in Koh Lanta, ATV Safari in Koh Samui, rock climbing in Krabi and other adventures. The tourism authorities are highlighting destinations with adventure sports and also places which are worthy of clicking pictures for social media, targeting the millennials.

“We are promoting places like the iconic railway station in Hua Hin (198 kilometres south of Bangkok) or the viewpoint at Phu Chi Fa in Chiang Rai (1 hour 20 minutes by flight from Bangkok) where one has to trek to get an amazing view or Ziplining in Chiang Mai. There are great picture opportunities for Instagram along with the adventure,” said a TAT official.

Celebrations

Thailand has been a popular destination for Indian weddings for several years. But now, TAT authorities are also promoting other celebrations like birthdays, wedding anniversaries and even new jobs.

Recently, a group of women booked the Yona Beach Club, a floating beach club, to celebrate the 40th birthday of a group member.

“We are also promoting birthday celebrations in Thailand,” said Trirattanasongpol.

Phuket, Khao Lak and Huai Hun are some of the most popular wedding destinations now.

Calcutta is a year-long tourism market for Thailand, she said.

TAT has spoken to airlines to start a direct flight between the city and Krabi. Krabi now has direct flights from Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Apart from the target groups, the Thai authorities said this time the country is organising Durga Puja and Diwali celebrations to attract tourists.

“Thailand will be celebrating Durga Puja and Navratri in the temples in a big way,” said Siriporn Tantipanyathep, consul general, Royal Thai Consulate General, Calcutta.

“This October, we will be organising Diwali celebrations too. It will be the biggest Diwali celebration outside India,” said the consul general.

Tour operators said Thailand would be a big draw for tourists from Calcutta this Durga Puja.

“The visa-free entry facility, valid for a 60-day stay, and many unexplored destinations make Thailand an attractive destination,” said Anil Punjabi, national committee member, Travel Agents Federation of India, representing the eastern region.