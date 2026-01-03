Supreme Court to deliver verdict on bail pleas of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam on January 5

The Supreme Court is set to deliver its verdict on January 5 on the bail pleas of activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and others accused in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria will pronounce the judgment.

On December 10, the top court reserved its verdict on separate pleas of the accused after hearing arguments from solicitor general Tushar Mehta and additional solicitor general S. V. Raju, appearing for Delhi police, and senior advocates Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Singhvi, Siddhartha Dave, Salman Khurshid and Sidharth Luthra, representing the accused.

Umar, Sharjeel and the other accused were booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and provisions of the erstwhile IPC for allegedly being the "masterminds" of the 2020 riots, which left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured in northeast Delhi.

The violence erupted during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The accused moved the Supreme Court challenging a Delhi High Court order dated September 2 that denied them bail in the "larger conspiracy" case of the February 2020 riots.