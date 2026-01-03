Animal rights activists protest Supreme Court order on removal of stray dogs from public spaces

Animal rights activists and volunteers from various animal protection groups staged a peaceful demonstration at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, urging the Supreme Court to reconsider its recent order directing the removal of street dogs from public spaces.

The protest was held ahead of a hearing on the issue scheduled in the top court next week.

Around 30 participants took part, holding placards with creative visuals to convey their concerns. One protester wore a dog costume to draw public attention, according to the organisers.

A participant described the Supreme Court order to relocate street dogs from schools, hospitals and transport hubs as both “impractical” and “inhumane”, warning that it would result in millions of dogs being confined to shelters for life.

On 7 November, 2025, the Supreme Court ordered the removal of all stray dogs from railway stations, schools, hospitals, bus stops and other public areas, directing that they be relocated to “designated shelters” after due sterilisation and vaccination in accordance with the Animal Birth Control Rules.

An animal rights activist said attempts in the past to remove or relocate street dogs had failed, as vacated areas were quickly occupied by unvaccinated and unsterilised dogs, leading to renewed safety concerns.

The protesters maintained that the Animal Birth Control Rules, which focus on sterilisation and vaccination, are the only lawful and sustainable approach to managing the street dog population in the long term.

Keren Nazareth, senior director of companion animals and engagement at Humane World for Animals India, said removing street dogs is neither effective nor humane and could undo decades of progress in rabies control and coexistence.

“Warehousing millions of dogs in inadequate shelters for their lifetime would be both ineffective and cruel,” Nazareth said, adding that solutions must align with existing laws and evidence-based practices.

Humane World for Animals India said it has sterilised and vaccinated more than four lakh street dogs since 2013 and continues to work on improving access to animal care and preventing cruelty and abandonment in several countries.