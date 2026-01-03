Kolkata Metro to run more trains on Sundays in January, announces revised timings

Metro Railway Kolkata will operate additional services on Sundays in January to ease commuter travel, an official statement said.

On the Blue Line (Dakshineswar–Shahid Khudiram), the metro will run 160 services — 80 in the up direction and 80 in the down direction — on Sundays, up from the usual 130.

The first train on the Blue Line will depart at 9 am, while the last services will start at 9.33 pm from Shahid Khudiram for Dakshineswar and at 9.44 pm from Shahid Khudiram to Dum Dum.

Similarly, on the Green Line (Howrah Maidan–Salt Lake Sector V), the metro railway will operate 124 services — 62 up and 62 down — on Sundays instead of the existing 108, the statement said.

The first train will leave Howrah Maidan at 9 am and Salt Lake Sector V at 9.02 am, while the last train will depart at 9.55 pm, it added.