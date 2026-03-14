Security stepped up, traffic regulated for PM Narendra Modi’s Brigade rally in Kolkata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Calcutta to address a party

rally as well as to inaugurate

a bunch of government

projects.

Police have prepared multi-layered security arrangements for the BJP event that is expected to draw a turnout of hundreds of thousands on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Modi is scheduled to reach Brigade Parade Ground for the inauguration of the government project around 2pm.

The party meeting, which would be the concluding lap of BJP’s Parivartan Yatra across Bengal, is scheduled to start around 2.45pm and end by 3.30pm.

Traffic may be regulated on the roads around the venue at any point of the day on Saturday, the police said. Some of the roads are:

Movement of all types of goods vehicles will be restricted within the city between 4am and 8pm on Saturday,

except vehicles carrying LPG cylinders, CNG, petroleum, oil, lubricants, oxygen, vegetables, medicines, fruits,

fish and milk.

No parking

Vehicles will not be allowed to park on many thoroughfares on Saturday. Some of the road are:

Movement of tram cars and phaetons will be temporarily suspended in the Maidan

area between 4am and 8pm on Saturday.