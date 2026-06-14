Israeli military strikes Hezbollah in Beirut's southern suburbs in lead-up to anticipated US-Iran deal

The Israeli military attacked on Sunday Hezbollah targets in Beirut's southern suburbs, the group's stronghold known as Dahiyeh, according to a joint statement by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz.

The attack came in response to Hezbollah's firing into Israeli territory, the statement said.

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The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the strikes were in response to Hezbollah attacks in northern Israel.

When Israel last struck the Beirut suburbs a week ago, Iran responded with strikes on Israel.

Tehran, which is Hezbollah's main backer, has insisted that any US-Iran ceasefire deal must also include an end to Israeli strikes in Lebanon. Hezbollah fired missiles into Israel on March 2, two days after the US and Israel attacked Iran, sparking war in the Middle East.