India now delivers global solutions: PM Modi; Macron hails India as a country of innovation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India is no longer just a consumer of global solutions but a major contributor to them, while French President Emmanuel Macron hailed the country as a nation of innovation and a key partner in critical sectors such as artificial intelligence and climate change.

The two leaders were addressing the inauguration of the 'Bharat Innovates' event in the Mediterranean French city of Nice, which brings together top innovation startups and venture capital funds from India, France and several other countries.

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Laying out New Delhi's vision for a sustainable future driven by innovation and technology, Modi said India was emerging as a technology provider to the world.

"Bharat Innovates is an invitation to the world to co-create the next chapter of global innovation with India," the prime minister, who arrived in Nice on Saturday, said.

The Prime Minister said India's young innovators are finding solutions that can benefit all of humanity.

In his address, Modi highlighted his government's reform initiatives in several key sectors, including high technology, defence and innovation.

"India's 'reform express' will not stop, it will continue to run," he asserted.

Modi said the world viewed India as a technology adopter a decade ago, but the country is now emerging as a technology provider.

"India is innovating for a sustainable future. India is innovating for the world," he said, adding that innovation is in the country's DNA.

"India has emerged not as a consumer of solutions but as a contributor to solutions in the world," he noted.

The prime minister also highlighted the strength of India-France ties.

"India and France have a special partnership; it has connection, conviction, innovation, inspiration and shared vision," he said.

Addressing the gathering, Macron said France respects the Make-in-India initiative and has been a part of it across diverse sectors.

"India is a country of innovation. India and France have a true partnership in critical sectors like AI and climate change," he said.

"We respect the Make-in-India initiative. France has been part of it in diverse sectors," Macron added.

The French president said there was scope to expand bilateral cooperation in the civil nuclear energy sector, including in the area of Small Modular Reactors.

Bharat Innovates 2026 is a flagship initiative of the Indian government aimed at accelerating the global growth of the country's deep-tech startups and research ventures.

Modi is currently in France and is scheduled to hold talks with Macron and attend the G7 Summit. His week-long tour also includes a two-day visit to Slovakia.