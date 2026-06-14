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regular-article-logo Sunday, 14 June 2026

Bengal orders central forces to vacate schools after elections end

The order said the forces on school premises were 'seriously hampering the teaching-learning process' in 165 schools across the state

Our Special Correspondent Published 14.06.26, 08:03 AM
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The school education department issued an order on Saturday asking central forces to vacate government and aided schools since the elections are over and the schools have reopened after the summer break.

The order said the forces on school premises were “seriously hampering the teaching-learning process” in 165 schools across the state.

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District magistrates and Calcutta’s police commissioner have been requested to arrange the shifting of the central armed police force (CAPF) to any “non-educational venue”.

In Bengal, central forces have remained stationed in schools even after the Assembly election results were declared on May 4. The department has listed the schools that still house the central forces. Nine schools in Calcutta are accommodating central forces.

“If the central forces continue staying in these schools, they will struggle to complete the syllabus. So the forces are being shifted to non-educational venues,” an official said.

The Telegraph had reported in April that the Election Commission had decided to retain 500 companies of central forces in Bengal even after the Assembly poll results are declared, apprehending law-and-order problems post-election.

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