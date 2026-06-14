ED raids Madan Mitra’s premises in Bengal municipal recruitment probe

Teams from the Enforcement Directorate on Saturday raided multiple premises linked to Trinamool MLA Madan Mitra over an alleged money trail in municipal recruitment irregularities across Bengal.

The ED carried out search-and-seizure operations at locations in Dakshineswar, Joka, Belgharia and his residence in Bhowanipore to probe suspected proceeds of crime linked to the case.

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The raids came a day after the chairman of Kamarhati municipality, Gopal Saha, resigned from his post along with a councillor, citing ill health and moral responsibility for the party’s electoral defeat respectively.

Mitra said the municipal chairman was forced to resign due to harassment by central agencies and vowed to restore Trinamool’s supremacy.

On Saturday morning, Mitra, recently elected president of Trinamool’s Dum Dum Lok Sabha organisational district, was at his Bhowanipore residence on Dhirendranath Ghosh Road when an ED team arrived.

A separate team visited his party office near Jadu Babu Bazar.

Some residents said the team reached his residence around 6am, around the same time a police team from Salboni was conducting a search at Abhishek Banerjee’s residence, located nearby.

Senior ED officials said the searches were linked to the alleged flow of proceeds of crime in the recruitment case. “We will not comment on these operations at this stage,” one official said.

Sources in the ED said Mitra had allegedly received gratification in cash and gold in exchange for facilitating illegal job appointments in two municipalities: Kamarhati and Titagarh.