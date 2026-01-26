MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Rs 90 lakh lost to digital arrest, 70-year-old New Town resident falls in fraud web

Arun Kumar Raha, a resident of Sukhobrishti Apartment in New Town, filed a complaint with the cyber cell of the Bidhannagar City Police last week, claiming that a group of fraudsters contacted him in the guise of telecom department officials and a senior IPS officer, threatening arrest based on a fictitious Supreme Court order

Our Special Correspondent Published 26.01.26, 06:45 AM

A 70-year-old resident of New Town has been cheated out of 90 lakh after cybercriminals placed him under “digital arrest”.

“The first caller told the complainant that a SIM card issued in his name had been used for fraudulent activities,” said an officer.

A few days later, another man called, claiming that Raha’s name had been identified as a suspect in a money laundering case, while the Supreme Court had issued an arrest warrant against him.

“The men conducted a virtual hearing and said I have been digitally arrested and coerced into transferring money to their accounts,” Raha told the police.

He transferred 89,82,000 from one account and 2,00,000 from another account.

Raha first reported the matter to the National Cyber Crime Portal and then to the local police.

