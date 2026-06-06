Rs 1.05 crore film fund FIR hits Tollywood actor and former TMC MLA Soham Chakraborty

An FIR has been registered at Charu Market police station against Tollywood actor and former Trinamool MLA Soham Chakraborty following a businessman’s complaint alleging misappropriation of around ₹1.05 crore.

Police said Kaushik Karmakar lodged the complaint on May 19, alleging that he had invested money in a film project in 2022 that was never made. He also claimed that Chakraborty, who was supposed to act in the film, did not.

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“An FIR has been registered under various sections, including cheating and fraud, based on the allegations. An investigation is underway,” a police officer said.

Chakraborty, who has acted in over 100 Bengali films, joined the Trinamool Congress in 2014 and later became a state vice-president of its youth wing.

Also Read Police complaint filed against Soham by Balurghat man over Rs 15 lakh film role deal

In 2021, he was elected as a Trinamool MLA from Chandipur in East Midnapore.

In 2026, he had contested the Karimpur Assembly seat in Nadia and lost to the BJP’s Samarendranath Ghosh by over 10,000 votes.

Karmakar alleged that he invested around ₹1.05 crore in a proposed Bengali film through an Ariadaha-based entertainment company, with the money deposited in Soham’s Entertainment and Creative Solutions Private Limited. He claimed Chakraborty refused to return the money after the film was shelved and allegedly threatened him.

The police have sought documents supporting the allegations.

In May, a Balurghat resident, Tarun Das, also lodged a complaint alleging that he had paid Chakraborty ₹15 lakh in 2018 for a film that never materialised. Das claimed the money was not returned and that he was threatened when he sought a refund.

Calls to Chakraborty on Friday went unanswered.