Vidyasagar Setu to remain shut on Sunday from 5am to 9pm for cable and bearing works

Vidyasagar Setu will remain closed to traffic from 5am to 9pm on Sunday for the replacement of cables and bearings as part of an overhaul of the 33-year-old structure.

The Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners are carrying out the maintenance work as part of the bridge rehabilitation.

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A notification issued by Ajay Nand, commissioner of Kolkata Police, stated that the partial traffic closure was “necessary in the interest of the public and convenience for repairing and rehabilitation of Vidyasagar Setu.”

Vehicles coming from Alipore towards the bridge will be diverted towards the Hastings crossing and then directed to move along the Strand Road and further north towards the Howrah Bridge, police said.

According to the diversion plan, vehicles headed for the bridge from Kidderpore Road will be diverted from 11 Furlong Gate towards the Hastings crossing, then moved down Strand Road towards Howrah Bridge.

Small and heavy vehicles headed for the bridge along Circular Garden Reach Road will be diverted from the Hastings crossing towards St George’s Gate Road and Strand Road.