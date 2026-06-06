Mob rampages through New Alipore's Suruchi Sangha, famous for blockbuster Durga Puja pandals

Suruchi Sangha, a club in New Alipore known for its blockbuster Durga Puja pandals and ties to Trinamool’s Biswas brothers, was vandalised by a mob that broke into its office, just a stone’s throw from New Alipore police station.

The incident occurred shortly after Swarup, the younger of the two Biswas brothers, was brought back to the police station following his court appearance on Friday. Swarup has been booked for alleged extortion and sexual harassment. His elder brother, former Trinamool minister Aroop, faces accusations of extortion in connection with Lionel Messi’s Calcutta event last December.

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In New Alipore’s Block M, A group of men and women used a metal bar to smash

the padlock on the office door and barged in.

Inside, they found saris, voter lists, records of government scheme beneficiaries, empty mobile phone boxes, and a room with a double bed and an attached washroom.

That was not all. There were also two cows. They were tethered in a patch of land adjoining the office. Their purpose was unclear. A local fruit seller said they had been brought there around two months ago and that Swarup regularly bought fruits to feed them.

On Friday, the building was partially covered with green construction cloth.

Suruchi Sangha, according to its website, was established in 1952 as a local sports and cultural organisation. It became a household name for its extravagant Durga Pujas, attracting tens of thousands of visitors who queued for kilometres to see the pandal and idol. The grandeur increased after Trinamool came to power in 2011.

Residents said people had long been reluctant to speak openly against the club’s management. “If anyone wanted to build a house or undertake major renovations, they were often pressured to contribute money to the club. People were afraid to speak out,” one resident said.

Posters on the outer wall of the club read: “Trust was broken, so was Suruchi,” while another urged the club to abandon its “VIP culture”.

Access to the club grounds had also been restricted, a resident alleged. “Even after Durga Puja, the ground remained behind green cloth barricades, preventing ordinary residents from using the space,” said Akash Das of New Alipore Road. “The area was treated more like private property than a community ground.”

Later in the evening, an altercation broke out between BJP and Trinamool supporters near the club.

A BJP supporter alleged he was assaulted after speaking against Swarup Biswas, though this could not be independently verified. As the crowd swelled and tempers flared, police and central security forces intervened, pushing back the crowd and instructing people near New Alipore police station to disperse.

No formal case has been registered in connection with the break-in. The police said they had not received any complaint from anyone.