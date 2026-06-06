Alipore court remands Tolly czar Swarup Biswas to police custody till June 18

Swarup Biswas had allegedly extorted lakhs of rupees from people in return for allowing them work permits in the film industry and sought sexual favours from women who wanted work but would not pay, police told the Alipore court on Friday while presenting the man who once reigned supreme in Tollygunge.

“He is the Lakshman brother of an influential former minister and extorted ₹22 lakh. He also took ₹45,000 each from 50 persons against giving them work in the industry. He is extremely influential and used arms and force against women. There are so many allegations that will take time to investigate. Hence, we seek full-term police custody for the accused,” chief public prosecutor Sourin Ghosal told the court.

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Swarup, president of the now-disbanded Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers of Eastern India, was arrested on Thursday night based on a complaint by a makeup artist who accused him and his associates of sexual harassment, threatening her with arms, attempt to murder, extortion and criminal intimidation.

“My only fault was that I had lodged a complaint against an official of the guild who had sought sexual favours from me when I had asked for work. On April 4, 2026, a still photographer came to my house and threatened me. I had been mentally tortured for two years. I had been asked to share a bed or supply girls to them. Swarup Biswas was behind everything,” the complainant told Metro.

“I have a family to run. And they were asking for sexual favours if I wanted to work. It was getting impossible to live,” the 42-year-old woman said.

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Swarup, 51, was taken to court before the scheduled time. Sources said the move was aimed at preventing any possible law-and-order problem outside the court.

As he was being taken into the court, a group of BJP-affiliated lawyers staged a demonstration, chanting “chor chor” slogans and demanding “maximum punishment”.

“He was the head of an unholy nexus in the Bengali film industry. He would give work only to those who agreed to his terms and conditions. He exploited women and extorted money,” alleged a protester.

Inside the courtroom, Swarup’s lawyer argued that although the complainant had referred to seven persons who had allegedly been wronged, there was no evidence directly linking his client to the offences. “The complainant has mentioned his associates. That does not prove his direct complicity. Also, when someone is alleging the use of arms, have we checked the CCTV?” the lawyer said.

After hearing both sides, the court remanded Swarup in police custody till June 18.

Swarup has been charged under non-bailable sections relating to sexual harassment, extortion by putting a person in fear of death, attempt to murder, criminal intimidation, criminal conspiracy and sections of the Arms Act.

Police sources said investigators would question all those named in the complaint.