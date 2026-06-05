Cockroach Janta Party protest: Delhi police yet to receive request for June 6 Jantar Mantar demonstration

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and the Delhi police seemed to be on a confrontation course on Friday, a day before the internet-sensation outfit's planned protest in Delhi over alleged failures in India's education system.

The standoff comes as Delhi Police said it had not received any request from the CJP seeking permission for the demonstration, while party leaders maintained that the protest would take place regardless of whether approval is granted.

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"We will examine their request if and when they seek permission," a senior police officer told PTI.

Police said they are keeping a close watch on the situation and are prepared to deploy personnel in sensitive areas, if required, to maintain law and order.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke posted on X on Friday morning: "On my way to India… Leaving my fate in the hands of the Constitution. #JaiBhim".

The issue of police permission had also featured prominently during the CJP's first-ever press conference on June 3, where leaders questioned the practice of seeking prior approval for protests at Jantar Mantar.

Responding to questions about permission requirements, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said, "Does protest work like that in a democracy? That it the culture we are going against. That has to change."

The development follows a change in Dipke's plans regarding his arrival in Delhi. After earlier urging supporters to gather at the airport to welcome him, he later appealed to them not to do so, saying the response had been much larger than expected and could disrupt public movement and security arrangements.

Instead, Dipke said he would travel directly from the airport to Parliament Street Police Station to seek permission for a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar and asked supporters to assemble there. He had also earlier expressed apprehension that he could be arrested upon arrival in India.

In an earlier video message, Dipke had said, "You all meet me at the airport. Together, we will go to the Parliament Street Police Station and ask for permission to hold a peaceful protest."

The CJP's protest, scheduled for June 6, seeks the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over controversies related to NEET and CBSE examinations.

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Party leaders have repeatedly indicated that they intend to proceed with the demonstration even if permission is denied.

"The protest will take place at Jantar Mantar, even if we don't get permission," Saurav Das, told India Today Digital. "We have full confidence in the Delhi Police that permission will be provided. We are planning a peaceful protest," he added.

Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said on June 3, "Abhijeet will come [from the US] and we will ask for permission. We are here asking the Delhi police to give us permission to post a tweet about it. They should show their big heart in this matter."



Addressing concerns about law and order, CJP leaders stressed that the planned demonstration would remain peaceful.

"Everything will happen as per the law and Constitution. We appeal to everyone to follow the law," said Ranka.

Spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya added that the movement would continue even if Dipke was detained on arrival.

"This party is not just Abhijeet’s party," he said. "This is the party of youth. If climate activists like Sonam Wangchuk can get arrested, Abhijeet can be arrested too, but someone has to come forward."

The June 6 event is expected to be the CJP's first organised on-ground protest since the online satirical campaign emerged as a prominent voice on education-related issues.