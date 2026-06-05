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regular-article-logo Friday, 05 June 2026

India lodges strong protest with Pakistan over polls for so called Gilgit-Baltistan assembly

New Delhi asserted that such endeavours by Pakistan cannot "mask" the underlying issues of "grave" human rights violations, political repression, economic exploitation and denial of freedom in the territories illegally occupied by Pakistan

PTI Published 05.06.26, 08:50 PM
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India on Friday said it lodged a strong protest with Pakistan over Islamabad's plans to hold general elections to the so called Gilgit-Baltistan assembly, maintaining that the region is Indian territory that has been "illegally and forcibly" occupied.

New Delhi asserted that such endeavours by Pakistan cannot "mask" the underlying issues of "grave" human rights violations, political repression, economic exploitation and denial of freedom in the territories illegally occupied by Pakistan.

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"The government of India lodged a strong protest with Pakistan regarding the latter's plans to hold 'general Elections' to the so-called 'Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly', in the Indian territories illegally and forcibly occupied by Pakistan, scheduled for June 7," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

It said India reiterated its well-known position that the entire Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including the so-called 'Gilgit-Baltistan' are integral and inalienable parts of India as a result of "complete, legal and irrevocable accession" of Jammu and Kashmir to India in 1947.

"The government of India further emphasised that such endeavours by Pakistan cannot mask the underlying issues of grave human rights violations, political repression, economic exploitation and denial of freedom in territories illegally occupied by Pakistan," it said in a statement.

"The government of India categorically rejects any attempts by Pakistan to bring material change to areas under Pakistan's illegal occupation, and underlines that such actions cannot hide the fact that Pakistan illegally remains in possession of Indian territories, which it must vacate," it said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

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We strongly protest Pakistan's planned polls in Gilgit-Baltistan, which is part of India

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