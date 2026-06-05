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regular-article-logo Saturday, 06 June 2026

Judge strikes down Trump's 'anti-immigrant' policy, clears 'legal limbo' for applicants from 39 nations

The magistrate wrote that the policies 'acts without regard for the reliance interests of applicants that it must consider; and justifies its actions with pretextual concerns of national security' that mask anti-immigrant sentiments that it is forbidden from letting influence its decision-making'

Reuters Published 06.06.26, 12:07 AM
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A federal judge on Friday struck down a Trump administration policy enacted after the shooting of two National Guard members that made it harder for immigrants from dozens of countries to stay and enter the country.

In a ruling harshly criticizing the administration, US District Chief Judge John McConnell Jr. said the policy "threw the lives of countless immigrants living in the United States into indeterminate legal limbo," and he accused the US Citizenship and Immigration Services of ignoring the law.

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"In enacting its latest immigration policies, USCIS: claims statutory and regulatory authority that it does not possess; makes decisions without the reasoned explanations that it must provide; acts without regard for the reliance interests of applicants that it must consider; and justifies its actions with pretextual concerns of national security' that mask anti-immigrant sentiments that it is forbidden from letting influence its decision-making," he wrote. "In legal terms that means USCIS's actions are contrary to law and arbitrary and capricious."

The policies enacted after the National Guard shooting last year meant that immigrants from 39 African, Asian, Latin American, and Middle Eastern countries have been "categorically barred" from receiving final decisions on, among other things, their asylum, work permit, green card, and citizenship applications.

"This ruling reaffirms a basic principle: the federal government cannot shut down lawful immigration pathways or discriminate against people based on where they come from," said Skye Perryman, President and CEO of Democracy Forward. "These unlawful policies caused enormous harm to families, workers, asylum seekers, and communities across the country who were left in limbo, unable to work, access protections, or move forward with their lives."

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