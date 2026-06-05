Inside the International Space Station air leak: NASA tells astronauts to prepare for evacuation

NASA on Friday instructed five astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) to take shelter and prepare for a possible evacuation as a Russian crew investigated an air leak in its section of the orbital laboratory.

About two hours later, NASA rescinded the order and informed the astronauts that they could return to the station.

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Four astronauts assigned to NASA's SpaceX Crew-12 mission took shelter inside the Dragon spacecraft, along with NASA astronaut Chris Williams, a member of the ISS Expedition 74 crew.

The Crew-12 astronauts are:

Jessica Meir, spacecraft commander

An American astronaut, Meir is the commander of NASA's Dragon spacecraft for the SpaceX Crew-12 mission. A native of Caribou, Maine, she was selected as a NASA astronaut in 2013. This is her second spaceflight.

Jack Hathaway, spacecraft pilot

An American astronaut, Hathaway serves as the pilot of the Dragon spacecraft. A US Navy commander from South Windsor, Connecticut, he is on his first spaceflight.

Sophie Adenot, mission specialist

A French astronaut with the European Space Agency (ESA), Adenot was selected in 2022. She holds an engineering degree from Toulouse, France, and previously worked as a helicopter pilot and design engineer.

Andrey Fedyaev, mission specialist

A Russian cosmonaut with Roscosmos, Fedyaev is on his second long-duration mission. He previously spent 186 days in orbit as a flight engineer on Expedition 69 in 2023.

The Expedition 74 crew, which began its mission on December 8 and is scheduled to conclude this summer, includes:

Chris Williams, flight engineer

An American astronaut with NASA, Williams serves as a flight engineer on Expedition 74.

Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, commander

The Russian cosmonaut serves as commander of the Expedition 74 crew.

Sergei Mikaev, flight engineer

The Russian cosmonaut serves as a flight engineer on Expedition 74.