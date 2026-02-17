Roads turn death traps in Thakurpukur with accident toll rising to five in seven days

Calcutta: Vehicles violating traffic rules with not enough police personnel to monitor them, encroached footpaths forcing pedestrians onto the road — these are some of the problems that make stretches of Diamond Harbour Road and James Long Sarani in Thakurpukur accident-prone. The area witnessed five deaths in three accidents in the past week.

A man and a woman riding a motorcycle died outside ESI Medical College and Hospital, Joka, late on Sunday night.

A week earlier, two MBBS students, both 23, had died in a motorcycle accident on James Long Sarani early last Sunday morning, while a 40-year-old man riding pillion was killed after being hit by a truck on Diamond Harbour Road in front of the hospital last Monday.

Metro visited these stretches to understand why commuting through the area has become risky.

Traffic violations

Residents of the area said signal-jumping and overtaking from the wrong side by trucks, cars and motorcycles are rampant.

“Rash driving by motorcyclists and truck drivers is the biggest problem. Neither bikers nor truck drivers follow traffic rules,” said Lalkamal Chanda, who runs a small store on James Long Sarani near the site where the two MBBS students died.

Around 1.30pm last Wednesday, several two- wheelers were observed jumping red signals. Residents said violations worsen at night when trucks are allowed on these roads.

Few cops

Compared to central and south Calcutta, traffic police presence is low on stretches of James Long Sarani, Diamond Harbour Road and MG Road. One policeman posted on James Long Sarani said the number of officers is insufficient for the area.

“We have very few officers at the traffic guard. Much of the work is done by civic volunteers and homeguards, who cannot prosecute,” he said.

Sources at Lalbazar said, despite a sanctioned strength of 100 constables, the Thakurpukur traffic guard has just over 25 officers to cover 37 traffic signals. Vacant posts are largely substituted by homeguards and volunteers.

Encroachments

Footpaths along Diamond Harbour in front of ESI Hospital, Joka, are occupied by eateries and shops, forcing pedestrians onto the road.

“There is no space to walk on the footpath,” said a young medical student who did not wish to be named. He added that few protest the eateries because they provide cheap food for doctors and patients’ relatives.

Jaywalking

Pedestrian violations are another problem.

“We hold awareness meetings and prosecute offenders. But many continue to cross roads amid vehicles, without regard for signals. If we catch them at one point, they go elsewhere to cross the road. It’s impossible to cover all violations,” said a traffic cop near the hospital.

Slow vehicles

Cycles, rickshaws and vans — prohibited on main roads — slow traffic and make roads prone to accidents.

“As the area has many residential neighbourhoods, people use slow vehicles. If we object, they argue it’s close to their homes, so they continue,” said a traffic cop on Diamond Harbour Road.

E-challan gap

Traffic cops at Thakurpukur lack access to e-challan software, which records a violation, captures the offending vehicle’s details, and generates a challan sent to the registered owner’s mobile number.

“E-challan reduces confrontations with offenders. Without it, officers must physically stop vehicles and check documents, which can lead to conflicts,” said a traffic department officer in Lalbazar.

E-challans are only available for traffic guards under the jurisdiction of Bankshall Court; Thakurpukur falls under Alipore Court.

Police measures

Officials said they have installed speed breakers, posted civic volunteers and positioned officers outside schools along Diamond Harbour Road and James Long Sarani.

“Most accidents occur due to slow vehicles entering main roads via lanes and bylanes. We have sealed some of these openings to regulate traffic,” said a traffic officer.