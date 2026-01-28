Renovated Sirity Mahasmashan reopens after a year with two new electric furnaces

The renovated Sirity Mahasmashan was thrown open on Tuesday, with two new electric furnaces and one wooden furnace.

Although the renovation work started in January 2024, the crematorium was completely shut down from May as it was no longer possible to work while the crematorium was in service.

A new pond has been excavated on the premises.

A new parking facility has been created, and a passage has been built linking the crematorium with an adjacent park.

The Sirity crematorium did not have a waiting area for mourners earlier. It has also been created, said an official of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

“There were only two electric furnaces in Sirity. We have set up two more. There are four electric furnaces now....one will remain on reserve,” said a KMC official.

“We have also set up a wooden furnace.”

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee virtually inaugurated the renovated crematorium from Nabanna.

About ₹9.5 crore was spent on the renovation.

Mamata also laid the foundation stone for a new crematorium at the Dahi Ghat.