Protests erupt after IIM Calcutta fences campus dogs following bite complaints

Across educational institute campuses in the city, dogs are being confined to fenced spaces. After Jadavpur University, now IIM Calcutta has decided to confine dogs to enclosed facilities following complaints of dog bites.

The B-school has developed a dog shelter on the campus where the institute authorities have kept 0 dogs, said sources.

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“The shelter has been developed following complaints of dog bites coming from a section of the residents who live on the Joka campus. Of the 60 dogs living on the campus, 10 have been kept in the shelter,” said a source.

A section of former IIM students protested the decision, alleging that the shelter is a cramped facility and not habitable for dogs.

The IIM authorities will also write to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation so that they take charge of the stray dogs on the campus.

“The enclosure has shade, open space, and water provision. It is being cleaned twice daily. The step has been taken after complaints of dog bites,” the source added.

Calls and text messages to the IIM Calcutta director, Alok Kumar Rai, from Metro on Friday did not elicit any response.

An IIM Calcutta professor said last week they received an email from the IIM administration that said since there are enough packs of dogs on the campus, “there should be more than one enclosure”.

It’s not the first time that the dogs on the campus and the institute authorities have been at loggerheads.

Metro reported on March 11 last year that students of IIM Calcutta — past and present — had accused the institute of “inflicting cruelty” on “community dogs” and relocating them from the campus.

Abhijit Gupta, a JU professor who recently protested the university’s decision to confine dogs, said: “It is unfortunate that animals, which are born free, are now being kept in captivity.”