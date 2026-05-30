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IIT Kharagpur professor inspects 70-foot-tall Lionel Messi statue in Lake Town

Engineers of the state public works department accompanied him. The statue of the Argentine football legend was found to be "unsafe" by PWD engineers after an inspection on Monday. By Wednesday, the statue had been tied with ropes for 'public safety'

Subhajoy Roy Published 30.05.26, 05:51 AM
The Messi statue in Lake Town secured with ropes

The Messi statue in Lake Town secured with ropes

A professor from IIT Kharagpur inspected the statue of Lionel Messi in Lake Town on Friday to draw a plan on how to take down the 70ft tall structure.

Engineers of the state public works department accompanied him.

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The statue of the Argentine football legend was found to be "unsafe" by PWD engineers after an inspection on Monday. By Wednesday, the statue had been tied with ropes for "public safety".

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An area surrounding the statue had been barricaded for public safety.

The statue came under the scanner after Bidhannagar's MLA Sharadwat Mukherjee flagged that the statue was swinging when there was a gust of wind. "It could have fallen and injured people."

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Mukherjee said he told the authorities not to damage the statue as it belonged to a footballer of Messi's stature, and people's emotions were involved with the player. "Any damage to the statue might hurt them."

"On Friday, a professor from IIT Kharagpur inspected the statue. He will suggest a plan in a day or two on how to bring down the statue without causing damage to it. An agency will then execute the plan," he said.

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