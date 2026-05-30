Calcutta High Court stays KMC demolition notice issued for a building in Tiljala

The high court on Friday ordered an interim stay on a demolition notice issued for a building on GJ Khan Road in Tiljala.

During the hearing, Justice Shampa Dutt Paul directed that status quo be maintained regarding the demolition of the seven-storey Tiljala building.

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The judge also ordered that the residents of the building must be heard over the next 30 days.

The matter has been moved to a regular bench for the next hearing.

Calcutta High Court’s order came three days after residents of 57B GJ Khan Road approached the court, challenging a demolition notice issued by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

A section of the residents questioned how they had been receiving water supply from the civic body and electricity from the power utility over the years if the building had no KMC sanction.

“The land was purchased over a decade ago. Construction of the building began around 10 years ago, and residents started moving in

about five years ago. Subsequently, we received water supply, electricity, and cooking gas connections,” said a resident. “How did that happen?”

Senior KMC officials said the building had no approved plan and was entirely illegal.

Also Read Calcutta High Court stays demolition of houses in Tiljala, no rehabilitation order yet

“We have sent notices directing residents to appear for a hearing before a special officer (building),” a senior KMC official said.

Demolition work, however, continued in Beleghata on Friday. The KMC has begun demolishing six buildings across Tiljala, Kasba and Beleghata, and has issued notices to more than 30 buildings seeking details of sanctioned plans and directing residents to appear for hearings.

The demolition drive by the civic body began earlier this month after chief minister Suvendu Adhikari announced a “zero tolerance” policy towards illegal constructions after three people died in a fire at a leather manufacturing unit on GJ Khan Road in Tiljala on May 13.

“After the fire in Tiljala, we formed a joint committee. We have received and reviewed its report. What we found is very alarming. There was no approved building plan, no basic fire safety system and no proper electricity system. The structure was completely illegal,” Suvendu said on May 14. “We are also warning all those involved in illegal activities,” he added.

The demolition order followed.

A single-judge bench of Calcutta High Court on May 15 had issued an interim stay on the demolition of the fire-hit building.

The building whose demolition notice was stayed on Friday stands a few blocks away from a five-storey structure that housed the leather manufacturing unit.

In Beleghata, demolition of residential buildings allegedly linked to Trinamool leader Raju Naskar continued, with payloaders pulling down concrete structures in the presence of police and central forces.

“The demolition work is on at two addresses in Beleghata — on Barowaritala and Kulia Road,” a senior officer of Beleghata police station said. “Senior KMC officials visited both addresses to oversee the demolition.”

Police have registered separate FIRs against Naskar and others for illegal construction.