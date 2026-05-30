Calcutta High Court seeks Sujit Bose probe details from Enforcement Directorate

The high court on Friday directed the ED to produce details of its probe into the corruption case against Sujit Bose, former fire and emergency services minister and deputy chief of South Dum Dum Municipality.

Bose was arrested on May 11 for his alleged involvement in irregularities in municipal appointments. He was the vice-chairman of the civic body from 2010 to 2021.

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The alleged irregularities took place between 2014 and 2016, ED officials said, adding that more than 140 people were hired during this period.

Bose moved the high court challenging his arrest. He is currently in judicial custody.

A vacation bench of Justice Shampa Dutt Paul directed the ED to furnish details of the investigation before a regular bench and denied relief to Bose. The court

did not mention the next hearing date.

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“There are reasons why he was arrested. We will produce the details after going through the formal order,” an ED official said.

While the CBI is probing the alleged criminality in the irregular appointments, the ED is probing the alleged money trail under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Bose has maintained that the CBI’s final chargesheet in this case does not mention him. He has not been shown as an accused in the final charge sheet.