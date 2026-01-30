Prosenjit at school for deaf day after Padma award honour

This Republic Day, the Indian national flag at CF Block’s Ideal School for the Deaf was hoisted by Prosenjit Chatterjee.

The students knew who the actor was and were extremely excited. “I’ve seen this movie,” Hiramon Sarkar, a 20-year-old student, said through sign language, showing the poster of Prosenjit’s film Protishodh on his teacher’s phone.

When Shilpi Halder found out Prosenjit was coming, she gestured to her friend Tushu Das a thick moustache and threw some punches in the air to explain the actor. Both the girls jumped and giggled in joy.

“I’m grateful to receive such adulation,” said the Prosenjit, who has just been conferred a Padmashri. “My film Vijaynagarer Hirey (of the Kakababu series) just came out last week, and it’s wonderful to have children come up to me and ask where my crutch is, as they’ve seen my character use one in the films.”

The actor added how he had been watching his new film in a movie hall when he got news of his Padmashri nomination. “I shared it with the audience and they broke into thunderous applause and cheers. I feel blessed to receive such love. Money cannot buy this,” he said, smiling ear to ear.

The actor’s visit was facilitated by actress Ritabhari Chakraborty, who is a long-time well-wisher of the school. “Bumbada’s new film is especially for children, and so I thought it would be great if he came down to our school to meet his little fans here,” said Ritabhari, a resident of BL Block. “This shall remain a memorable Republic Day for the school.”