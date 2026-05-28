Thar chaser scared after axed BDO bail in New Town hit-and-run case

The man who chased and blocked a Mahindra Thar that was speeding away after hitting a pedestrian said on Wednesday that he feared for his safety after Prasanta Barman, a suspended government officer accused in a murder case, secured bail within hours of his arrest on Tuesday.

Barman is the suspended block development officer (BDO) of Rajganj in Jalpaiguri.

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Shakil Ahmed, who works for a private firm in Calcutta, had stopped Barman near the Shrachi traffic signal in New Town on Monday night by parking his two-wheeler in front of the black Thar.

“I am feeling insecure after the man got bail so easily. I might be killed. Someone can harm me. It feels scary now,” Shakil told Metro on Wednesday. “I have been anxious since his release.”

A native of Murshidabad, Shakil chased Barman on his two-wheeler after the SUV allegedly hit a pedestrian.

A postgraduate in geography from Aliah University, Shakil identified the driver as the absconding BDO, forced him to roll down the window, questioned him about trying to flee after hitting a pedestrian and recorded the exchange on his phone. When Barman allegedly began threatening him, Shakil called the police.

Officers from Eco Park police station took Barman away. He was arrested in the hit-and-run case.

Late on Tuesday night, a Barasat court granted Barman bail on a personal bond of ₹1,000.

Barman had been absconding since January after the Supreme Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea in connection with the alleged abduction and murder

of Swapan Kamilla, a jewellery shop owner from Duttabad in Salt Lake.

Sources in the Barasat court said the police failed to produce records related to the murder case so that it could be tagged with Monday night’s case. Barman was granted bail because the hit-and-run charges were bailable.

Senior officers of the Bidhannagar commissionerate declined to comment on why details of the murder case were not produced before the Barasat court on Tuesday.

“I would appeal to the state’s chief minister, Suvendu Adhikari, who is also the home minister, to ensure my safety,” Shakil said. “I told my mother that I will continue to protest whenever I witness wrongdoing. If I don’t, no one will come forward when I am wronged.”

“My well-wishers, friends and relatives are advising me to stay safe. Oi manush ta bhalo noy (He is not a good man). His hands are stained,” he said.

Since his role in stopping the SUV became public, Shakil’s mother has repeatedly called him, urging him to stay away from trouble.

Shakil lives in rented accommodation in New Town.