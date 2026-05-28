Parambrata Chatterjee moves Calcutta High Court to quash FIR in 2021 post-poll violence case

Actor Parambrata Chatterjee on Wednesday moved Calcutta High Court with a prayer to quash an FIR against him registered at Gariahat police station last week.

Parambrata’s prayer was admitted by the court. The hearing has been scheduled for May 29.

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The actor has been accused of inciting political violence after the 2021 Assembly elections through a social media post.

Actor Swastika Mukherjee, who made a remark in response to Parambrata’s post, has been made a co-accused in this case.

Swastika had appeared before the police last week, and her statement was recorded.

The police said the FIR lodged against them deals with the offence of causing disharmony, a feeling of enmity and hatred among different groups of people.

“The brief fact of the case is that on 02.05.21 at about 4pm the accused persons, namely Parambrata Chatterjee and Swastika Mukherjee, being actor and actress in profession, abetted and instigated through a post on social media, causing disharmony, feeling of enmity, hatred and ill will among different religious, racial, and regional groups,” a senior officer of Kolkata Police had said.

“As a result, several people from different parts of Bengal and BJP supporters got severely injured, murdered, and raped by TMC workers after the declaration of the Assembly election results in 2021,” he added.