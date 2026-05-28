Trinamool MLA Dilip Mondal arrested in Puri after days on the run

The Trinamool Congress MLA from Bishnupur in South 24-Parganas, Dilip Mondal, was arrested in Puri on Wednesday.

Bengal Police had been looking for Mondal in connection with multiple complaints against him.

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The allegation against Mondal stems from a video in which he allegedly made remarks targeting supporters and workers of rival political parties. Following the circulation of the video, a police complaint was lodged against him.

The police registered a case under non-bailable sections and began a probe.

As part of that probe, officers raided his home in Pailan on May 14. However, he was not there. According to sources, Mondal fled the house after learning that the police were on their way. Since then, he had allegedly been

absconding.

Two days ago, a special task force (STF) team received information that Mondal was staying at a hotel in Puri. Acting on that tip-off, the STF personnel, along with officers from Diamond Harbour, raided the hotel on Wednesday.

After checking the hotel’s register, the police entered his room and detained him. He was formally arrested later.