‘Anik-da leaves behind a void’: Producer Firdausaul Hasan pays tribute to his longtime collaborator

Firdausaul Hasan, a long-time collaborator of Anik Dutta, shares memories of his friend with Metro. Both were students of St Xavier’s College. Hasan produced three of Dutta’s films — Meghnadbodh Rohoshyo, Aparajito, and Joto Kando Kolkatatei. A sequel to Aparajito, based on Satyajit Ray’s Pather Panchali, had been in the works, Hasan said.

I spoke to him on Tuesday night. And the night before. I still cannot believe he is gone.

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Anik-da leaves behind not only an immeasurable void in cinema but also a silence, where once there was brilliance, wit, passion, knowledge and relentless artistic pursuit.

For me, what stands out is Anik-da’s supreme conviction in his craft, which is rare.

A personal experience best describes this. Anik-da insisted on Jeetu Kamal playing the protagonist in Aparajito. Another actor, a popular hero, was also in contention. After a discussion lasting more than three hours, Anik-da prevailed over me, and Jeetu did the film.

When the film hit the screens, many found a striking resemblance in Jeetu’s physical appearance and Ray himself. Anik-da had a vision rooted in deep self-belief.

I had the privilege of producing three remarkable films under his direction. Each journey with him was a masterclass in dedication to cinema.

It deeply pains me that the fourth project we had just begun nurturing together will forever remain incomplete. So many memories flood my mind today.

Anik-da possessed an extraordinarily sharp eye for detail and an uncompromising commitment to perfection; every frame and every nuance had to meet the exacting standards of the storyteller he was.

His pursuit of excellence often tested the patience of those around him, but as a producer, that obsession drew me to collaborate with him time and again.

Bengali cinema has suffered a profound loss. Beyond his exceptional body of work, Anik-da’s erudition and delightfully twisted humour will remain etched in our hearts.

In his characteristic style, he would often joke: “Hasan chhara ar keu amar sathe kaj korte parena (No one but Hasan can work with me),” and I was never sure whether to take it as praise or playful provocation.

Anik-da leaves behind an extraordinary cinematic legacy. I extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends, admirers and the entire film fraternity. May his gifted soul rest in eternal peace.