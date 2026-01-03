New Year celebrations: Dip in road violations, dip in cases as public maintain decency

The people of Calcutta ushered in the New Year in a relatively orderly fashion, with a notable decrease in traffic violations on the first day of the year compared to the final day of the previous year.

The total traffic violations on January 1 were 661, which is approximately half of the 1,301 cases documented on December 31, 2025.

Officers from the traffic department noted that there were fewer vehicles on the streets on Thursday than on New Year's Eve, and those who went out predominantly complied with the traffic rules.

As per the statistics provided by the police, the number of cases involving excessive riding on two-wheelers decreased from 235 on Wednesday to 88 on Thursday.

Similarly, the count of two-wheeler riders charged for not wearing helmets also fell from 485 on Wednesday to 212 on Thursday, according to police reports.

Metro reported on Friday that there was a marked decline in drink-driving incidents on New Year's Eve in 2025 compared to the previous year.

The reduction in vehicles on the roads and increased awareness about the risks of driving after drinking led to a significant drop in violations.

The number of drink-driving cases further decreased on Thursday, as reported by the police. On Wednesday, there were 149 reported cases of drink driving in the city. On Thursday, the reported cases of drink driving were 95, according to police statements.