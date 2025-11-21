National Award-winning singer Iman Chakraborty rocks GD Block Vijaya meet

GD Block wrapped up the festive season on a melodious high as residents came together for a vibrant Vijaya and Diwali musical evening, in association with The Telegraph Salt Lake, that felt nothing short of a neighbourhood carnival. The star attraction of the night was National Award-winning singer Iman Chakraborty, whose soulful voice and lively stage presence transformed the block’s community ground into an open-air concert.

By early evening, the park was abuzz with children running around the ground, the elderly settling in their seats and neighbours, who had not met since the Pujas, reviving the festive atmosphere.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ekaterina Tyurina, vice-consul of Russia, surprised the audience as she spoke at length in heavily accented but grammatically correct Bengali on stage. “Ei utsab ekti awpurbo ghotona. Ekhane baire gorom morsum kintu Russia te kal borof porte shuru hoyechhe. Tai amar jonno eita awloukik ghotona. (It is a strange experience for me as here today the weather is quite warm but in Russia it has already started snowing),” she added.

“I am very happy that I got to interact with such an amazing singer today and see her perform,” she added, and later also posted on social media a picture with Iman clicked backstage before the show.

Anish Sarkar, deputy commissioner of police, Bidhannagar also attended the event but as an audience member. “Nowadays most kids have pictures of the (Korean) band BTS in their pencil boxes but do not know much about our own music, like Bengali folk. So I thought of coming with family today. Also it is very rare in our profession to get a free evening. Luckily, I could manage some time today,” the police officer said.

As the singer stepped onto the stage in ripped trousers, with a cap on her head and to loud cheers, the atmosphere lifted instantly. Her opening offering – Ai giri nandini — had the audience clapping from the first beat. “I get nervous if I have to sing in Salt Lake. The audience here is very musically aware. Please don’t ask me to take off my cap just yet I need to preserve my voice from the evening chill. I will do so once I warm up,” said the singer.

“I did not expect such a great vibe from the start,” said Nandini Chatterjee, a block resident. “But Iman’s energy is of a different level. I have heard how strong she is in her performances but hearing her live is different.”

Taposh Dhar was out for evening walk when he realised that the event was about to start and soon came over with his wife. “I had seen posters that she was coming to perform but was not sure of the date. We both enjoy music,” he added.

The singer went on to sing popular hits like Sohag chand bodoni, Kalo jole kuchla tole, Tapatini, Radha and more. She also performed a few Hindi hits like Zara zara, Hamari adhuri kahani...

But beyond the music, it was Chakraborty’s easy charm and spontaneous interaction with the audience that made the evening special. At one point, she joked: “Do not ask to sing Praktan songs only. I will sing that later but there are so many other songs on my song list. Let me perform them too, ” she said, reassuring those shouting out requests for specific songs. The comment drew audience applause and approval.

During a break in the middle of the 100-minute concert, announcer Ashish Hazra called Iman’s father and husband to the stage. On seeing her father being formally welcomed, Iman said it was an emotional moment for her.

For many residents, it was the shared sense of celebration that made the evening memorable. “Iman’s voice is magical, but what I loved most was seeing everyone together. After Puja, we all go back to our routines so quickly. This Vijaya event brings us back again,” said Anindita Mukherjee, a resident who attended with her family.

Riya Das, 17, was impressed not just with the voice of the singer but also with the videos played behind. “The introduction video (showing Iman seated astride a jet plane about to land) was really interesting. It seemed to be AI-generated, I really enjoyed that. It was very unique.”

Sutapa Das has been listening to Iman for years now. “I have been following her songs from her early days. She is a wonderful singer. It’s really nice that we can listen to her perform in our block.”

Sandhya Chakraborty loves music but with Alzheimer’s, it had been difficult for her yet she came to listen to the singer with her daughter Debashree Chakraborty. “She used to sing Rabindrasangeet, but with her failing health, finds it tough to remember things. But music always helps and she really enjoys herself,” said Debashree.

“I am glad that residents are having a great time, and thankful to everyone who had helped us in preparing for the event today. These last four days everyone has worked tirelessly to prepare the ground. Initially we had ordered around 400 chairs but later more chairs were brought seeing the crowd,” said block president Amitesh Banerjee. The sitting audience strength crossed 500, with many more standing at the back.

“There was overwhelming response from residents, especially from individuals like our block’s son-in-law Dr Gopal Bandyopadhyay, Alok Gupta, Shyam Chinoria and Satyam Roychowdhury, who has just built a house in our block,” said Manick Deb, an executive committee member.

The programme ended with dinner for all, with senior citizens and corporate guests being served downstairs while the rest headed upstairs in the community building.

Additional reporting by Sudeshna Banerjee