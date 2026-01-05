Calendar captures resilience in colour, transforming lives one crayon stroke at a time

Depictions of a hut by the riverside, a boat ride, a dhunuchi performance... commonly viewed as clichés in a conventional children’s art session. Yet, there are notable cases where these drawings tell tales of struggle, resilience, and confidence.

Several homes started the new year on a different note — with a calendar made by children who live and grow up on the streets.

The calendar created by Tollygunge Ramdhanu Social Welfare Society features artwork by street children residing along Southern Avenue, as well as by tribal girls from a village in Birbhum.

Their works are not artistic masterpieces, but rather simple drawings that convey emotions and resonate with childhood memories of many adults.

“The students created the illustrations during their classes, and subsequently, we selected some of them to include in the calendar. The printed versions of their artwork serve as a source of motivation for them,” stated Mitrobinda Ghosh, founder of Ramdhanu.

The organisation originated in 2019 when Ghosh initiated teaching children on the streets because she lacked the financial means to rent a space.

Transitioning from footpaths to parked cycle vans, Ghosh’s classroom expanded from one to several locations. The battle was not just for space, but also against family members who chose to send their daughters to work rather than support their education.

“What the girls lack most is confidence. They are talented, but they have absolutely no confidence in themselves or their work,” said Ghosh.

The kind of circumstances they come from, they have never gotten a word of appreciation for whatever they have done.

“But if these children were to draw on the streets and earn ₹20 or 30 from that, that would get them recognition at home,” said Ghosh.

Such is the struggle for money.

The calendar was launched by author Sirshendu Mukhopadhyay at his home in November. Priced at ₹299, the organisation has sold 70 copies of the calendar so far.

Kakali Biswas, who owns a boutique, has bought two, one for her home and the other for her studio at Beltala Road.

“Every leaf from the calendar spreads awareness about the work that this organisation is doing. The children live a life where every day is a struggle, and such activities pull them out of their plight and include them in the mainstream,” said Biswas of Dora by Phoenix.