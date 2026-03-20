Man dies in lift at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College Hospital while taking son for treatment

A 40-year-old man who was taking his son for treatment at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata died after being trapped in a lift of the trauma care centre of the government healthcare hub early on Friday.

Dum Dum resident Arup Bandyopadhyay, had got into the lift to go to the fifth floor along with his four-year-old son and wife around 5am, hospital sources said. There was no one operating the lift and the exact cause of death remains unclear.

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After an abrupt jerk, instead of going up, the lift descended to the basement. After some time, the lift opened and all three were rescued. Bandyopadhyay died on the spot but his young son and wife are reported to be safe.

It is still not clear whether the accident was caused by a mechanical fault. Police are investigating the matter.

“He was trapped for an hour, yet no one came to help. There was no lift operator. The hospital must take responsibility," said the deceased’s father. "I asked them to open the lift immediately but they said the key was with PWD. The hospital authorities didn't listen to me. Then I asked the police to call the fire brigade, but they didn't listen to me."

Family members of the deceased Arup Bandyopadhyay. Picture: Amit Datta

The death led to tension at the hospital. Central forces also arrived at the hospital and the body is being sent for post-mortem examination.

No complaint has yet been lodged by the family, sources said.

After the incident came to light, some relatives of patients expressed anger against the hospital authorities.

They alleged that most of the time there are no operators or attendants in the lifts, forcing people to use them at risk to their lives.

Questions have also been raised about how such negligence could occur in a crucial department like the trauma care centre. One relative of a patient said, “How can we trust using the lift now? Most of the time, no one is available to help.”

Hospital superintendent Saptarshi Chattopadhyay said that rescuers went to the basement after hearing cries from inside the lift. Blood was seen coming out of the deceased’s nose and mouth. The authorities have assured that the matter will be examined.

Cops from the Tala police station have started investigation. The lift operator and security guards stationed at the building have been taken to the police station for interrogation.

"We are looking into it.. Investigations are underway. We are interrogating the liftman and security guards. The body has been sent for postmortem," said police.

The hospital's patient welfare committee chairman Atin Ghosh, who is also the Deputy Mayor of Kolkata, admitted that there may have been some lapses owing to which the "unfortunate incident" took place.

The police will take steps in accordance with the law, Ghosh said.

On the night of August 8, 2024, a woman postgraduate trainee doctor on duty was raped and murdered in the emergency building of RG Kar hospital. That incident still reverberates across Bengal and its politics.