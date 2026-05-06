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photo-article-logo Wednesday, 06 May 2026

In pics: Desolate Kalighat streets after security withdrawn from Mamata, Abhishek residences

Kalighat fell unusually silent on Wednesday after security deployment outside Mamata and Abhishek Banerjee's houses was scaled back; While a few barricades remain, and people are seen passing by the area now and then, the withdrawal applies to area management measures around Abhishek's Harish Mukherjee Road residence and Camac Street office, marking a palpable shift from the earlier high-security protocol

PTI Published 06.05.26, 05:02 PM
A removed barricade lies on the roadside as security has been scaled down outside outgoing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence following her defeat in the state Assembly elections, at Kalighat area, in Kolkata, Wednesday, May 6, 2026.
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A removed barricade lies on the roadside as security has been scaled down outside outgoing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence following her defeat in the state Assembly elections, at Kalighat area, in Kolkata, Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

PTI
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A man on his bicycle rides past near outgoing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence as security has been scaled down following her defeat in the state Assembly elections, at Kalighat area, in Kolkata, Wednesday, May 6, 2026.
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A man on his bicycle rides past near outgoing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence as security has been scaled down following her defeat in the state Assembly elections, at Kalighat area, in Kolkata, Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

PTI
A woman walks past banners of the outgoing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as security has been scaled down near the latter's residence following her defeat in the state Assembly elections, at Kalighat area, in Kolkata, Wednesday, May 6, 2026.
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A woman walks past banners of the outgoing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as security has been scaled down near the latter's residence following her defeat in the state Assembly elections, at Kalighat area, in Kolkata, Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

PTI
People walk past the entrance of TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's residence as security has been scaled down outside the residence 'Shantiniketan' following the party's defeat in the state Assembly elections, in Kolkata, Wednesday, May 6, 2026.
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People walk past the entrance of TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's residence as security has been scaled down outside the residence 'Shantiniketan' following the party's defeat in the state Assembly elections, in Kolkata, Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

PTI
Entrance of TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's remains deserted as security has been scaled down outside the residence following the party's defeat in the state Assembly elections, at Kalighat area, in Kolkata, Wednesday, May 6, 2026.
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Entrance of TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's remains deserted as security has been scaled down outside the residence following the party's defeat in the state Assembly elections, at Kalighat area, in Kolkata, Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

PTI
Entrance of TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's remains deserted as security has been scaled down outside his residence 'Shantiniketan' following the party's defeat in the state Assembly elections, in Kolkata, Wednesday, May 6, 2026.
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Entrance of TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's remains deserted as security has been scaled down outside his residence 'Shantiniketan' following the party's defeat in the state Assembly elections, in Kolkata, Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

PTI
Entrance of TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's remains deserted as security has been scaled down outside his residence 'Shantiniketan' following the party's defeat in the state Assembly elections, in Kolkata, Wednesday, May 6, 2026.
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Entrance of TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's remains deserted as security has been scaled down outside his residence 'Shantiniketan' following the party's defeat in the state Assembly elections, in Kolkata, Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

PTI
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