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In pics: Desolate Kalighat streets after security withdrawn from Mamata, Abhishek residences Kalighat fell unusually silent on Wednesday after security deployment outside Mamata and Abhishek Banerjee's houses was scaled back; While a few barricades remain, and people are seen passing by the area now and then, the withdrawal applies to area management measures around Abhishek's Harish Mukherjee Road residence and Camac Street office, marking a palpable shift from the earlier high-security protocol

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