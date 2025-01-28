Mamata inaugurates Kolkata Book Fair, says it will become ‘best of the best’

Jan 28 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday inaugurated the 48th International Kolkata Book Fair and expressed hope that one day it would emerge as the “best of the best” in the world.

Despite the surge in digital reading platforms, books still rule the heart, she said referring to the good business witnessed in the 2024 edition of the fair.

"The International Kolkata Book Fair is one of the best book fairs, and I want to see it as the best of the best," Banerjee said at the inaugural programme where three books written by her were unveiled.

The 'Focal Theme Country' of this year's book fair is Germany. Ambassador of Germany to India Dr Philipp Ackermann attended the event as the Special Guest of Honour, while Director Goethe-Institut, South Asia, Dr Marla Stukenberg was also present.

"Book Fair is our pride. It is very close to our heart. Digital platforms are becoming very popular nowadays, but nobody can forget books. Without books, a house seems to be empty. Books are our friend, philosopher and guide," she said.

Last year the Book Fair did a business of over Rs 30 crore and nearly 27 lakh people visited it, she said.

"Maybe this year, this would cross 50 lakh or one crore," she added.

"Our culture is to maintain unity and diversity. Ours is a big country and has different states speaking different languages. We love each caste, religion, creed and language. This is what our forefathers gave us as this philosophy," Banerjee said.

Banerjee also referred to Kolkata’s links with Germany. "Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had a big and strong connection with Germany. His daughter Anita lives there. I have met her,” she said.

Eminent writer Abul Bashar was conferred the Guild Lifetime Literary Award at the inaugural ceremony.

Meanwhile, three books penned by Banerjee -- 'Lipibadhya', 'Salute 2' and 'Banglay Nirbachan O Amra' were launched.

At this year's book fair, there would be 1,056 stalls, the maximum number any fair had earlier.

This year's book fair also has a special mascot - ducks 'Haso’ and ‘Hasi'. PTI SCH NN

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.