Liquor traders seek clarity on CM Suvendu Adhikari’s one kilometre rule for alcohol shops

Liquor retailers met a senior excise official on Wednesday seeking clarification on chief minister Suvendu Adhikari’s assertion that no licence would be granted to sell alcohol within a kilometre of schools, colleges and temples.

Liquor traders are hoping the statement referred only to preventing new establishments from coming up within the one-kilometre radius.

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A delegation from a state association of liquor retailers met the official on Wednesday afternoon but left without any assurance that existing shops would not be affected.

A formal government notification is expected to clear the confusion, though that is unlikely before the new cabinet is sworn in.

“They were told that common sense suggests existing retailers will not be affected. But unless there is formal communication, even excise officials cannot be sure,” said a member.

Suvendu said on Tuesday: “We have said that a licence for alcohol shops will not be given within a kilometre of schools, colleges and temples. This government will run differently. There is no reason for any concern.”

Excise officials declined comment.

Suvendu did not clarify whether he meant scrapping licences of existing shops or a ban on new licences. He also made no mention of bars in restaurants, hotels or social clubs. The ambiguity triggered panic among traders.

Existing retailers renew their excise licence annually by paying a fee.

Retailers are issued a fresh licence valid for a financial year from April 1 to March 31.Some retailers have received verbal communication from local excise officials asking them to prepare a list of educational institutions and temples within a kilometre.

One retailer in south Calcutta said he had received no such communication, while another said he was contacted even before the announcement. “There is unnecessary panic. A blanket ban makes no sense in a state that needs revenue. Think of the livelihoods that will be affected,” an off-shop owner said.

Five BJP cabinet ministers have been sworn in alongside Suvendu. The finance portfolio is yet to be allotted. Excise functions under the finance department.

A meeting between Bengal governor R.N. Ravi and Suvendu has fuelled speculationthat a cabinet expansion is imminent.