Kolkata Police issue fake news warning after violence erupts in Topsia area

Kolkata Police issued an advisory on Wednesday against the spread of fake news in connection with the violence reported in Topsia late on Tuesday.

Referring to a purported document that was in circulation asking people in areas around Rippon Street, Janbazar and Topsia to “stay indoors” referring to Tuesday night’s unrest, Kolkata Police commissioner Ajay Nand warned people against fake news and rumour mongering.

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“Do not rely on anything other than what is communicated through the official website of the police and the official police handles. Beware of fake news and scare mongering,” Nand said on Wednesday.

He added that 40 people had been arrested in connection with the incident reported at Topsia on Tuesday night.

Kolkata Police issued an advisory mentioning: “Yesterday (Tuesday) evening, a law-and- order problem arose in parts of Topsia and Tiljala under the South-East Division, during which certain miscreants vandalised public property, etc. Prompt and effective intervention by the local police brought the situation under control immediately.”

“Strict legal action has been initiated in connection with the incident. Two cases have been registered at Tiljala and Topsia Police Stations under relevant provisions of the BNS, PDPP Act, and WBMPO Act. So far, 40 accused persons have been arrested,” the communication mentioned.

The PDPP Act is to prevent damage to public property. The WBMPO Act refers to the West Bengal Maintenance of Public Order Act.

The police also said that the situation was fully under control and adequate police deployment remains in place in the affected areas.

“Citizens are advised not to believe or circulate fake news, rumours, or inflammatory content on social media. Strict legal action will be taken against rumour mongers and anyone attempting to disturb public peace and harmony Kolkata Police,” the advisory said.

Hundreds of men had descended on the roads in Topsia after a group of suspected BJP supporters allegedly went to ransack a Trinamool party office in the Pragati Maidan area in east Calcutta.

Sources said a girl related to a staff member of Trinamool MLA Javed Khan was allegedly assaulted by alleged BJP men, which triggered the face-off.