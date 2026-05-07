Bulldozer entry raises fear in New Market, demolition drive targets Muslim-owned stalls

A bulldozer was paraded through New Market on Tuesday evening, an area lined with shops and roadside stalls, many of them run by Muslim owners, less than 24 hours after the BJP secured a brute majority in the Bengal elections.

At least half a dozen men stood on the raised blade of the machine, waving BJP flags as it moved through the busy stretch. The bulldozer — a politically charged symbol of aggression and hate against Muslims in north India — proceeded from the Nizam’s restaurant end towards Hogg Market, accompanied by raucous music from loudspeakers.

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Witnesses said at least one roadside stall opposite the Kolkata Municipal Corporation headquarters and an office of a hawker union affiliated with the Trinamool Congress were demolished during the procession.

Soumo Mondol, an onlooker who recorded the parade on video and photographs, told Metro on Wednesday that traders and employees of restaurants were afraid as the bulldozer advanced. Staff of at least one eatery switched off the lights.

The rally began from Bertram Street and passed the VIP gate of the KMC before turning towards New Market. “It tore down one stall outside Chaplin Square. As it moved further, another structure was pulled down near New Market,” Mondol said.

“Employees of UP Bihar restaurant turned off lights as the bulldozer began demolishing a nearby stall. Staff at Nizam’s were scared; they stood like a wall at the entrance to the restaurant,” he said.

The structure demolished near New Market was identified as the office of the North and Central Progressive Hawkers’ Union, affiliated with the Indian Trinamool Trade Union Congress.

BJP supporters on a bulldozer in New Market on Tuesday The Telegraph

A leader of the hawker union, who had his stall in the office that was demolished, said the men in the rally shouted threats to Muslim hawkers, warning them to “behave or face consequences”.

Another hawker leader, who is also a member of the town vending committee, said the Trinamool’s union office had previously been flagged as an unauthorised encroachment. “The town vending committee had earlier noted that the office was occupying a portion of the road illegally,” he said.

Kali Khatik, a hawker leader aligned with the BJP, said he had no knowledge of who organised the bulldozer for the rally or how it was brought there. At the same time, he claimed the Trinamool-linked office was blocking access to a shop. “I have no idea how the bulldozer came to the rally,” he said.

Khatik was earlier associated with the Trinamool before switching to the BJP around two years ago.

In parts of India, bulldozers — meant to be construction equipment used for demolition of dilapidated structures — have become instruments of state action.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Adityanath has earned the tag of “Bulldozer Baba” because of the frequent use of such machinery in the state. Supporters describe it as “swift justice” punishing criminals.

New market area after West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 result on Wednesday afternoon. The Telegraph picture by Bishwarup Dutta

In November 2024, the Supreme Court came down heavily on “bulldozer justice”, saying such measures should be avoided. It issued guidelines to prevent arbitrary exercise of power and directed that contempt proceedings be initiated if its orders are violated. The court said an accused or convict cannot be punished by demolishing their property without first serving a showcause notice and giving the affected party 15 days to challenge the order.