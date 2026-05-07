CBSE issues admit cards for second board exam

CBSE schools have started downloading admit cards for the second Class X board examinations scheduled to begin on May 15.

The board released the admit cards on Tuesday. They are to be downloaded by the schools and handed over to students.

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Each admit card is to be signed by the principal, the student, and a parent.

In most city schools, only a handful of students will appear for the second board examinations, principals said.

Four students in Birla High School for Boys, 12 in Sushila Birla Girls’ School, five in Mahadevi Birla World Academy, and 13 students in BDM International School will take the round-II tests.

The numbers are slightly higher in South Point High School, where 90 students have registered for the second board exam. The school had 731 candidates in the Class X board exam.

“The students have the freedom not to appear for the second board exam even after registering for it. We have downloaded the admit cards and will hand them over to the students in the presence of their parents after they sign the document,” said Jaidev Ghosh, principal, South Point.

The second board examination, meant only for students who want to

improve their marks, will conclude on May 21.

“When the initial list of candidates was to be submitted to the board, a greater number of students had expressed their desire to appear for the second exam. But after the results were published and in the final list, the number of students came down,” said Madhumita Sengupta, principal, BDM International.

The CBSE has said that students will not be allowed to enter the exam centre after 10am.

“Students must plan their travel, considering local weather and traffic conditions, and ensure arrival well before the reporting time,” the board said in a circular.

Candidates have to report in a school uniform and

carry both the school

identity card and the CBSE-issued admit cards to the centre.

The board has asked candidates to refrain from spreading rumours or sharing examination-related information on social media platforms.

“All concerned are directed to adhere to these guidelines to ensure the smooth, fair and transparent conduct of the examinations,” CBSE said.

The two-board exam policy was introduced this year. It will allow students to improve their performance in up to three subjects among science, mathematics, social science and languages.