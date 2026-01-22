MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Kolkata Metro Blue Line disrupted by unscheduled maintenance before full services resume

Train movement splits into two sections during peak hours causing commuter inconvenience before normal operations are restored at 8.17 am after safety checks

Our Bureau Published 22.01.26, 08:33 AM
Representational picture

Kolkata Metro services were affected early on Thursday morning as unscheduled preventive maintenance work between Rabindra Sadan and Netaji Bhavan added to commuters' woes.

Normal services over the entire stretch of Blue Line resumed at 08.17 am, nearly 45 minutes after the disruption.

As a result of the maintenance work, Metro services on Blue Line were being operated between Maidan and Dakshineswar as well as Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Shahid Khudiram from early morning.

Metro sources had assured that services over the entire stretch will be made available soon.

The disruption caused inconvenience for commuters as the halt affected the usual flow of morning services.

Authorities had said the situation was being monitored to ensure passenger safety and maintain movement on other stretches of the line.

