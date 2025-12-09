IndiGo mess: Missing bags continue to hurt, social media witness disappointment storm

The struggle to trace missing registered luggage continued for IndiGo passengers on Monday.

Many vented their ire on social media, which was flooded with pictures of bags piled up at airports across the country, following the large-scale disruptions to India’s largest domestic carrier over the last few days.

IndiGo said on Monday that the baggage return process had been expedited. “Over 4,500 bags have been delivered to respective customers, and we are on track to deliver the rest in the next 36 hours,” said a spokesperson. The spokesperson said IndiGo has formed a separate team to track undelivered registered luggage.

At the Calcutta airport, many people, standing in a queue outside the IndiGo counter inside gate 3C at the departure area on Monday, had come to trace missing luggage.

P.K. Das, 45, who travelled from Sweden via Istanbul and Delhi, landed in Calcutta on December 6. Both his bags were missing.

“When I reached Delhi airport on Saturday, the airline staff told me that my bags would arrive at the Calcutta airport. But none of them came,” said Das, who flew IndiGo from Delhi to Calcutta.

Das spent more than two hours at Calcutta airport on Sunday searching for his missing baggage.

“I complained about my missing luggage. On Monday, I received a message from IndiGo that one of my bags had been found, but the other one is still untraceable. I have come to collect the bag. But there is no update on the other bag,” said Das, who lives in Sweden and is scheduled to return on December 22.

Another man from Ultadanga had come looking for a relative’s missing bags. The relative came to Calcutta from Delhi on December 5. “He is very stressed. The bags contained expensive gifts,” said the man, who did not want to be named.

Over the past two days, CISF officials have allowed some passengers into the arrival section and the basement, where unclaimed bags are kept, to look for their missing items.