India asks US for Russian oil waiver extension as Iran war drags on: Report

India has asked the US to extend its waiver on Russian oil, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter, as the ongoing conflict in the Persian Gulf disrupts energy supply.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

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Two ships laden with LPG, Symi and NV Sunshine “appear to have transited the Strait of Hormuz,” Bloomberg also reported on Thursday.

Both ships “went dark” – switched off their transponders – according to the news wire.

The US hasn’t clarified whether it will extend the waiver allowing countries including India to continue buying the barrels after May 16, according to people familiar with Indian refiners’ outlook, who asked not to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter. If it isn’t, local processors could be forced to source alternative and pricier spot barrels from elsewhere, they said.

While Russian crude is not subject to blanket sanctions, Washington has previously pushed New Delhi to cut back on discounted purchases in order to pressure Moscow over its war in Ukraine.

The relexation reflects the trade-offs the Trump administration has been forced adopt for its war against Tehran, which began in February and led to the near-total closure of crude flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

With no end in sight for the conflict in the Middle East, officials in New Delhi have warned Washington that supply remains a priority, as continued volatility in the oil market will have wide consequences.

Indian imports of Russian oil have been running at a record pace as refiners go all out before the current waiver expires.

So far in May, daily inflows have totaled an unprecedented 2.3 million barrels, according to Kpler data, as the waiver allowed imports of already-loaded Russian oil. Full-month flows may come in at a still-substantial 1.9 million barrels a day, Kpler’s predictive data shows.