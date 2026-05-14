‘West's false sense of superiority and immunity must be shattered’: Iran at BRICS meet

Iran on Thursday called on BRICS member states to condemn what it called violations of international law by the US and Israel while India underlined the need to find "practical ways" to better navigate the fallout of geopolitical upheavals and trade disruptions while underlining the critical importance of dialogue and diplomacy in resolving global conflicts

BRICS nations include Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE and Indonesia. They represent about 49.5 per cent of the global population, around 40 per cent of the global GDP and around 26 per cent of the global trade.

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"The West's false sense of superiority and immunity must be shattered by all of us," Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said in a statement on his Telegram account.

He also called on the BRICS nations to prevent the politicisation of international institutions.

The India-hosted meet assumes greater significance as the influential bloc grapples with the economic fallout of the West Asia crisis, particularly the severe energy supply disruptions caused by the ongoing war.

"We meet at a time of considerable flux in international relations," external affairs minister S. Jaishankar said in his televised opening address at the two-day conclave.

"Ongoing conflicts, economic uncertainties and challenges in trade, technology and climate are shaping the global landscape," he said.

As the bloc's chair, India hosted the foreign ministers' conclave ahead of the grouping's annual summit in September.

Jaishankar said there has been a growing expectation, particularly from emerging markets and developing countries, that BRICS will play a constructive and stabilising role to navigate the current challenges.

"In this background, our discussions today are an opportunity to reflect on global and regional developments, and to consider practical ways to strengthen our cooperation," he said.

Development issues remain central. Many countries continue to face challenges on energy, food, fertiliser and health security, as also access to finance, he said.

"BRICS can help them respond more effectively. Economic resilience is also key. Reliable supply chains and diversified markets are its essential components. We must focus on both," Jaishankar added.

Jaishankar noted that peace and security remained central to the global order.

"Recent conflicts only underline the importance of dialogue and diplomacy. There is also a deeply shared interest in strengthening cooperation against terrorism," he said.