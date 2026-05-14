Cops step up helmet campaign, prosecute over 3,000 riders in three days

Kolkata Police have prosecuted more than 3,000 two-wheeler riders in the past three days, sources said on Wednesday.

The crackdown came within days of the new chief minister taking charge and instructing the police to lay emphasis on the prosecution of helmetless riders.

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Sources in the police’s traffic department said that out of the 3,302 traffic violations reported from across the 26 traffic guards, a majority of the violations were reported in the Headquarters traffic guard, which covers most of central Calcutta, followed by the Metiabruz traffic guard, which covers large portions of the Port division, and Jorabagan traffic guard, which covers pockets of north and central Calcutta.

The police said 372 riders were prosecuted by the Headquarters traffic guard, 301 by the Metiabruz traffic guard, and 286 by Jorabagan since Monday.

In his first meeting with the police brass at Nabanna Sabhaghar on Monday, chief minister Suvendu Adhikari instructed the police to curb the menace of helmetless riding across the state. A large number of road accidents that are reported in the state involve two-wheeler riders.

“We need to lay more emphasis on helmetless riders,” an officer said.

The drive to catch offenders will continue.