Kolkata Police announce traffic diversions at Chingrighata for Metro work

Kolkata Police on Wednesday announced traffic diversions at Chingrighata on EM Bypass for Metro work.

The first phase of work will begin Friday night and continue till 8 am on Monday. The second phase will take place between May 22 and 24.

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From 8pm on Friday, vehicles headed towards Beleghata and Ultadanga will be diverted via a newly built road under the Metro viaduct near NX Hotel towards Chingrighata, police said.

Work to bridge the viaduct gap at Chingrighata on the New Garia-Airport (Orange) Line will begin on Friday night and be completed in two phases by May 24.

"Vehicles using the Chingrighata flyover toward Salt Lake will use the newly constructed north-bound diversion road to reach the Chingrighata intersection on the Bypass and then take a right turn onto Broadway to head towards Nicco Park," said an officer.

During the first phase of the work, vehicles heading toward Parama and Science City along the Bypass will use their normal route, the notification, signed by commissioner Ajay Nand, stated.

Vehicles coming from Salt Lake and New Town toward the Bypass will also use the normal route, it stated.

During the second phase, from 8pm on May 22 to 8am on May 25, vehicles headed towards Parama and Science City will be diverted at the Chingrighata to the Ultadanga-bound flank of the Bypass. After travelling about 500 metres, they will cross to the eastern flank via a newly built median cutout and continue their journey.

Vehicles from Salt Lake and New Town towards Beleghata and Ultadanga will have to take a U-turn at the Metropolitan crossing to access the Bypass.

Goods vehicles towards Parama, Ruby and Park Circus from the Hudco crossing in Ultadanga, the Kankurgachi crossing or other junctions will not be allowed to proceed towards the Chingrighata crossing.