Former TMC MLA named in RG Kar mother's plea as family seeks custodial interrogation

The mother of the postgraduate trainee who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in August 2024 filed a petition before a Sealdah court on Wednesday, naming three persons — including a former Trinamool Congress MLA — whom the family accused of facilitating her daughter’s cremation without their consent.

Sources identified the former Trinamool MLA from Panihati as Nirmal Ghosh.

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The lawyer representing the family told the magistrate that they were seeking custodial interrogation for the three men.

According to the lawyer, the family wanted the three to be questioned on why the doctor’s cremation was allegedly carried out in haste.

“The deceased doctor was cremated in haste by the former MLA with the help of the two others. The family’s consent was not taken, and their demand for a second post-mortem was not allowed. All this needs to be probed,” the lawyer said.

The lawyer representing the CBI told the court that it was for the investigating agency to decide who should be arrested. The family’s lawyer also submitted that the CBI, in its chargesheet, had said a supplementary chargesheet would be filed, but that had not been done yet.

After hearing both sides, the court fixed June 5 as the next date of hearing.

Stepping out of court on Wednesday, the bereaved mother said: “I am a mother first. My daughter was my entire world. This part of me (as a bereaved mother) would remain constant forever.”

The development came a day after a division bench of the Calcutta High Court comprising Justice Raja Sekhar Mantha and Justice Rai Chattopadhyay recused themselves from hearing the RG Kar rape-and-murder case.

On Tuesday, the CBI submitted a progress report in a sealed envelope. Counsel for the doctor’s family alleged that the agency had carried out no fresh investigation.