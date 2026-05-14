‘Unacceptable’: New Delhi condemns attack on Indian-flagged ship off Oman coast

India on Thursday condemned the attack on an Indian-flagged commercial vessel off the coast of Oman and said that targeting civilian shipping and innocent crew members must be avoided in the Persian Gulf.

“The attack on an Indian-flagged ship off the coast of Oman yesterday is unacceptable and we deplore the fact that commercial shipping and civilian mariners continue to be targeted,” the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said in an official notification.

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Reiterating India’s position on maritime security and freedom of navigation, the ministry said: “Targeting commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members, or otherwise impeding freedom of navigation and commerce, should be avoided.”

The statement did not say who had carried out the attack.

The MEA confirmed that all Indian crew members aboard the vessel were safe and thanked the Omani authorities for their response and rescue efforts following the incident. “All Indian crew on board are safe and we thank the Omani authorities for rescuing them,” the statement added.

The attack comes amid instability in the Persian Gulf, a region critical to global oil and gas trade, with concerns mounting over disruptions to commercial shipping routes and energy supplies.

India has urged the US to extend its waiver on Russian oil imports as the ongoing conflict in the region threatens energy security and supply chains, reported Bloomberg on Thursday. Reuters said it could not verify the report.

Bloomberg also reported that two LPG carriers, Symi and NV Sunshine, appeared to have transited the Strait of Hormuz after temporarily switching off their transponders, a practice commonly referred to as “going dark.”

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most strategically important maritime channels, handling a significant share of global energy shipments. Recent attacks and heightened military tensions in the region have raised fresh concerns over the safety of commercial vessels and international trade routes.