More than 38 people of Kuki, Naga descent held hostage by different groups: Manipur home minister

Manipur home minister Govindas Konthoujam on Thursday said that "more than 38 people" belonging to the Naga and Kuki communities were held hostage by various groups in the state.

Fresh violence gripped Manipur on Wednesday, as suspected militants shot dead three church leaders and injured four others in Kangpokpi district, while a civilian was gunned down and his wife wounded in Noney district, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"In total, more than 38 people from both the communities were detained by different groups. We are actively holding discussions with civil society groups and political leaders to secure their release," Konthoujam told reporters.

Konthoujam made the remarks while visiting the family of the civilian killed in the attack near Jouzangtek in Noney district on Wedenesday evening.

The minister was accompanied by three Naga legislators during the visit to JNIMS hosptal in Imphal East district, where the body was kept for post-mortem examination.

"We have apprised the Union ministry of home affairs and efforts are underway to secure their release. We are suspicious that there are some people who don't want peace to return to Manipur," Konthoujam said.

On Wednesday evening, Taphou Kuki village chairman L Chongloi had lodged a written complaint at Senapati police station, claiming that 23 villagers travelling in seven trucks and a car were detained by unknown persons.

Chief ministers of Mizoram and Manipur have condemned the killing of church leaders and sought immediate arrest of the culprits.

Meanwhile, normal life was paralysed on Thursday in at least three districts of Manipur – Kangpokpi, Churachandpur and Chandel – by shutdowns called by the Kuki Zo and Naga communities against the killing of the three church leaders and a civilian.